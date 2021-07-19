NORTH CALDWELL, N.J. — Coming off an ACL injury that cost him most of last season, Saquon Barkley either doesn’t know or isn’t saying how much he will be able to do when the New York Giants report to training camp next week.

Speaking during a break at a youth football camp Monday, Barkley said he is continuing to rehabilitate his right knee and he is taking things day by day. The 24-year-old running back added he has not spoken with coach Joe Judge about how the team plans for him in training camp.

Players report to camp in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 27. Practice starts the next day.

The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year smiled when asked if he knew more than he was saying.

“I guess that’s the theme of the summer, when would I be back?,” Barkley said “I don’t have an answer, to be honest. I’m not trying to lead up to it, but I don’t have an answer. It’s a fun process (rehab), but it’s a tough process at the same time. So I’m listening to my body, the trainers, the coaches and taking it day by day.”

Barkley, hurt against the Bears in the second game of the season, interacted with the young players at the ProCamps event, throwing and catching passes, and even doing a little running.

A 1,000-yard rusher in each of his first two seasons, Barkley said his knee feels pretty good. He seemed to move well on the field, adding he liked being a “kid at heart” with the youngsters and got a boost of energy being with them.

Most professional teams don’t let athletes coming off major injuries do much at the start of camp. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft has not played in a game since Sept. 20 and he did not take part in the Giants’ voluntary offseason training activities or the mandatory minicamp last month.

For his own safety, Barkley does not want to get back on the field until he can go 100%, which he insists is the way he plays football.

CHIEFS: Kansas City fans will have to get tickets in advance to visit the Super Bowl runner-up’s training camp this year, and they won’t be able to get autographs from players because of COVID-19.

Dr. Paul Schroeppel, the AFC champions’ head orthopedic surgeon, said Monday that fans won’t be allowed to interact with players under the NFL’s protocols for preventing coronavirus outbreaks. He discussed the rules during a daily webcast by the University of Kansas Health System.

The Chiefs open their training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, on July 28 with a special event for season ticket holders, with practices open to other fans July 29, with attendance limited.

Missouri has seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases because of the faster-spreading delta variant.

