Safety bollards, signs and intersection paint have been temporarily added to the intersection of Deering Avenue and Revere Street at Woodfords Corner.

Through its Imagine People Here campaign, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine teamed up with Friends of Woodfords Corner for the work July 15 in an effort to slow traffic to make the intersection safer for all road users.

The installation will be removed Nov. 15 or when winter weather arrives.

“This demonstration allows us to test if these kinds of facilities can improve safety in the Corner without creating new problems,” said Friends of Woodfords Corner Board Member Nancy Grant. “We encourage our neighbors to stop by and see the improvements.”

In 2020, Imagine People Here campaigns were done in Bangor, North Yarmouth and Westbrook. The campaign started in 2015 to improve safety and access for pedestrians and people on bikes in communities across the state.

More information can be found at bikemaine.org/imagine-people-here.

