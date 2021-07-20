A team based out of The Woodlands Club in Falmouth won a New England 40-and-over mixed doubles sectional tennis tournament Sunday in Woburn, Massachusetts.
The victory advances the seven-member team, whose combined skill rating has a ceiling of 6.0, for a national tournament Nov. 12-14 at the USTA National campus in Orlando, Florida. The Woodlands won its three-team flight before prevailing in the finals over a team from Lancaster, Massachusetts.
Captained by Tim Lacombe of Lewiston, the team includes Deb Paszyc of Scarborough, Edward Yoon of Falmouth, Gary Piccolo of Gorham, Kimberly O’Connell of Cumberland, Stevoe Woods of Yarmouth and Sarah Delahanty of Portland.
