Peter L. Oliver AUBURN, N.Y. – Peter L. Oliver, 58, of Auburn, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. He was the son of the late Roger and Marjorie Oliver. Peter was a loving husband, father and brother. He cared for everyone he met. Peter enjoyed the outdoors, old country and gospel music. He was also an avid Boston Red Sox’s, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills fan. Peter was a member of the Throopsville Community Church. He will be survived by: wife, Annette Oliver; sons: Jonah Oliver, Sam Oliver and Robert Havens; daughters: Rebecca Clayton and her husband Josh, Erica Havens and Mandi Dwelley; brothers, Roger A. “Alan” Oliver and David Oliver; 10 stepgrandchildren; one nephew and two nieces Visitation was held from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn, N.Y. with a service that followed at 11AM. Burial was at Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn, NY. A special thank you to Maggie and Danny. Condolence may be made at http://www.brewfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Alzheimer’s Association Central New York Chapter P.O. Box 12226 Syracuse, NY 13218 in memory of Peter

