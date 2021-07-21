The Friends of Patten Free Library will host a book sale at the Winter Street Church Center at 880 Washington St. in Bath. The sale runs 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 23-24 and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 25.

Tables of books will be set up on the lawn in front of the center as well as in the hall. Book tables will be refreshed daily. Sale items will include fiction, mystery, history and politics, arts and entertainment, cookbooks and children’s books, among others.

Proceeds benefit Patten Free Library, which serves Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich.

The book sale re-creates the Heritage Days Book Sale experience, according to the Friends. Bath Heritage Days, a multiday festival held annually, was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Heritage Days Book Sale serves as the primary fundraiser for Friends of Patten Free Library.

“The Friends of Patten Free Library have been able to provide significant financial support to the Library – a total of $450,000 over the last 17 years – primarily from sales at the library bookstore and proceeds from the Heritage Days Book Sale,” Friends President Jim Atherton said.

Volunteers are needed throughout the sale. Teens and adults are needed to transport books now. Questions about volunteer opportunities can be sent to [email protected]

