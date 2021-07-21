A Gorham man was in fair condition at Maine Medical Center Wednesday after crashing his SUV into a tree in Buxton Monday evening.

Jason Wilson, 30, of Gorham, hit a tree around 8 p.m. July 19 at the intersection of Salmon Falls and Woodman roads, Police Chief Troy Cline said in a press release Tuesday.

Cline told the American Journal Wednesday that Wilson, who suffered multiple injuries, “has had one surgery and will possibly need a second. All we know for now.”

A spokesperson at Maine Medical Center in Portland said Wednesday that Wilson was in fair condition.

Wilson, traveling north in a white SUV, was going 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Salmon Falls Road, according to Sgt. Kevin Collins. Collins, traveling south, saw Wilson, turned around and activated his cruiser’s lights, but lost sight of the vehicle.

Collins located Wilson’s SUV after it struck the tree, Cline said.

Wilson was flown by Life Flight to Maine Medical Center, police said.

Maine State Police are investigating the crash and a Westbrook crash reconstruction officer also responded to the scene.

