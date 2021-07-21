Most employees of Maine’s largest health care network will be getting a raise in August of at least 2 percent, and minimum wages will increase from $14 per hour to $17 per hour.

MaineHealth, the parent company of Maine Medical Center in Portland, several other Maine hospitals and a network of health care services throughout much of the state, will be investing $61 million in wage increases to 18,000 employees. With workforce shortages affecting health care and many other industries during the pandemic, the raises aim to attract and retain workers.

In an interview with the Press Herald on Wednesday, Dr. Andrew Mueller, chief executive officer of MaineHealth, said many employees left health care during the pandemic because they were “exhausted and tired and fearful.”

“The reality is we are experiencing severe shortfalls, not just at MaineHealth but across the entire industry,” Mueller said, noting shortages in areas such as environmental service workers, sonographers and imaging technicians.

While the minimum increase is 2 percent, many job classifications will receive higher increases. The raises take effect Aug. 8.

“We are committed to our vision of ‘working together so our communities are the healthiest in America,’ and to achieve that, we must retain and attract the best people,” Mueller said in a statement announcing the investment. “Our goal is to create a remarkable environment where each team member feels valued and fulfilled in the meaningful work we do to support our vision.”

Employees in the new nurses’ union at Maine Med — about 2,000 members of the Maine State Nurses Association — will not be part of the raises. After a contentious organizing effort, nurses voted to join the union in late April.

Mueller said the nurses were not included because negotiations will be starting next week on an initial contract.

“We expect compensation and benefits will be part of that negotiation,” Mueller said.

In his statement, Mueller said that “after unprecedented financial losses related to the pandemic, this was not an easy decision to make, but we know it is the right one for our organization, our people and our patients. This is, first and foremost, an investment in the people who have been here, day-in-and-day-out, helping our communities through this awful pandemic.”

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: