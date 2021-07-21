ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.— Austin Meadows hit a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied past the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on Wednesday.

Randy Arozarena hit two home runs and also had a key single as the Rays won for the 10th time in 13 games. He stopped a 21-game home run drought in Tuesday night’s 9-3 win over Baltimore.

Tampa Bay trailed when Francisco Mejia led off the ninth with a single against Tanner Scott (3-4) and pinch-hitter Mike Zunino drew a one-out walk.

Arozarena then hit a flare to right field, with first baseman Ryan Mountcastle and second baseman Pat Valaika colliding in pursuit, for a single that loaded the bases.

After Vidal Brujan struck out, Meadows lined an 0-2 pitch to center.

Collin McHugh (3-1) worked two scoreless innings.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 7, REDS 0: Marcus Stroman pitched one-hit ball for eight innings, Dominic Smith launched a grand slam and New York won at Cincinnati.

Stroman (7-8) gave up a leadoff single to Aristides Aquino in the third inning and little else. He struck out seven and walked one, giving New York’s beleaguered bullpen precious rest going into Thursday’s day off.

PADRES 3, BRAVES 2: Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer, starter Chris Paddack reversed his recent struggles and San Diego won at Atlanta in the first game of a doubleheader.

Tatis made it 3-0 in the fifth inning against reliever Shane Greene when his NL-leading 29th homer landed in the left-field seats. The All-Star shortstop has eight hits, seven runs scored and six RBI in his last five games.

Paddack (6-6), who had a 10.31 ERA in his last five appearances, worked five scoreless innings, allowing three hits with no walks and one strikeout.

NOTES

ORIOLES: The Baltimore Orioles placed left-hander Keegan Akin and outfielder Anthony Santander on the COVID-19 injured list before Wednesday’s game at Tampa Bay.

DODGERS-METS: The New York Mets traded outfielder Billy McKinney to the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league outfielder Carlos Rincon and cash.

The NL East-leading Mets also claimed right-hander Roel Ramirez off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals.

