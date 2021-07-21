Carlo R. Mancini, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 16, after a brief illness. Carlo lived an independent and active life until May of this year, only giving up his gym membership in early 2020.

Carlo was born in the Bronx, New York, in 1929 to Italian immigrants that came to the United States through Ellis Island. He was the middle child of five and loved to tell the story of how he would travel with his dad in the early morning hours to the piers in Manhattan to buy “the best fruit and produce” to bring back to Connecticut and sell door-to-door from his father’s truck before going to school.

Carlo attended school in Stamford, Connecticut, ultimately settling in New Canaan, Connecticut, to raise his two children with his wife, Susan. Full of energy and never one to sit still, Carlo loved participating in sports as a young man, especially track and baseball.

As an adult, Carlo loved bowling and was on many competitive leagues where he maintained above average scores winning many league championships. He also loved playing golf, taking the time to teach both his children to play and always ensuring there were never, ever any “gimmes.” As much as Carlo loved participating in sports, he equally loved watching sports, especially his beloved Yankees and Giants, as well as all the top golf tournaments.

Other hobbies included coin and baseball card collecting and listening to all genres of music from opera to big band to country and, of course, Neil Diamond, an artist that he danced the night away to with his grandchildren at his grandson’s wedding two years ago. In his retirement years, Carlo took up cooking his favorite Italian food and honestly made the best Italian meatballs and eggplant rollatini bar none! Even at 91 he could not wait for Christmas Eve so he could buy and prepare the bacalla and scungilli fish salads as part of the seven-fish meal he so enjoyed with family.

Carlo was drawn to the electrical trade and worked for many years in sales at various electrical supply shops. When he finally retired in his mid-60s, he and his wife took care of their grandchildren three days a week for a number of years. Affectionally known as “Papa,” Carlo would make every effort to attend the various events his grandchildren participated in, always remembering to pack their favorite snack and drink for them to enjoy after the event.

Needless to say, a very strong and special bond developed with each of them, even as they all grew up and moved away. Papa would always make the effort to travel to see each of them and make his weekly telephone calls to catch up. They truly were the shining lights in his life. His most recent light was his great-granddaughter, Lillian Jean, born in November of 2020.

After his wife of 49 years, Susan, passed away, Carlo moved to Maine to be closer to family. He became a member of St. Martha’s Church, Holy Spirit Parish and was an usher at the Sunday morning Mass where he made friends of all ages, bringing a smile to many.

Carlo was predeceased by his wife, Susan (Ferrara), his son, Carl Mancini, his son-in-law, Walter “Chip” Pearson, his parents Anthony and Concetta Mancini, and his four siblings.

Survivors include his daughter, Linda Pearson and his three grandsons: Brian Pearson and wife, Alicyn, Matthew Pearson and wife, Taylor and their daughter Lillian Jean, Alexander Pearson, his daughter-in-law, Jill Mancini and his two granddaughters Melissa Mancini and Jamie Mancini.

A Catholic funeral Mass will take place in the spring of 2022 followed by a burial in Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made in Carlo’s memory to: The Amedisys Foundation (Beacon Hospice) 52 Atlantic Place, South Portland, ME 04106.

Carlo’s family will be forever grateful to Beacon’s wonderful nurses, chaplains, social worker and companion volunteers that supported Carlo and his family during this difficult time. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Carlo’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous