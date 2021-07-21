Midcoast Literacy recognizes tutors, learners, volunteers

Midcoast Literacy celebrated 51 years of providing free literacy services in Lincoln, Sagadahoc and northern Cumberland counties during Annual Meeting & Celebration in Bath on June 26.

“This past year was unlike any we’ve ever had,” said Midcoast Literacy Executive Director Donald L. Lader Jr. “But thanks to the hard work of so many volunteers, we kept our programs running and kept making a difference in people’s lives in 2020.”

The annual celebration included awards recognizing exceptional tutors and learners for their accomplishments over the past year. The Outstanding Learner award was given to ELL learner Blaise Phambu of Brunswick. The second annual Newton Blakesley and Cyndy Lewis Outstanding Tutor award (named in honor of the dedicated work of former Midcoast Literacy board members) was given to Betsy Williams of Topsham. And six long-time students in the Read Together program – Ayden Belanger, Chloe Fagan, Jeremy Lavoie, Yalnérol Malavé, Cleora Tarbox and Nathan Trask – received Commitment & Achievement awards.

At the event, Midcoast Literacy also recognized former board member Jim Meese and former tutor Jean Perkins, both of Phippsburg, with Distinguished Service awards for their volunteerism.

Recognition

Casco Bay Wealth Advisors, with locations in Brunswick and Falmouth, announced Erin Chenard has passed the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Series 6 industry exam which covers mutual funds, variable annuities, securities, tax regulations, retirement plans and insurance products. With this accomplishment, Chenard has been promoted to a client service manager.

Acquisitions

Maine Nephrology Associates in Portland has joined MaineHealth and is now known as Maine Medical Partners – Nephrology. Patients will continue to see the same care team at the 1600B Congress St. clinic, including Michael Akom, M.D., Patricia Cantlin, D.O., Mihai Cosma, M.D., Mahendra Mangray, M.D., Paul Parker, M.D., John Vella, M.D., and James Wasserman, M.D. Services include evaluation and management of chronic kidney disease, hypertension and kidney replacement therapy.

Walch Printing, a leading service-oriented commercial printer and a subsidiary of Walch Education, announced the purchase of Envelopes Plus, Maine’s largest commercial printer of envelopes. The combined operation, based in Portland, has been renamed Walch Printing Plus.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Maine Medical Partners announces the following new hires: Kellie A. Sprague, M.D., MaineHealth Cancer Care in South Portland ,as the new director of the hematologic malignancies program; and Laura Houk, M.D., who has joined Maine Medical Partners on dermatology.

OUT Maine has welcomed Rabbi Lily Solochek (they/them), of Rockland’s Adas Yoshuron Synagogue, to its Board of Directors. As a Jewish educator for over a decade, they bring a strong focus on integrating social justice into communities of faith.

The following financial professionals have either joined or been promoted to new positions at Key Private Bank: Jason Myers of Yarmouth, wealth advisor; Suzanne Rende of South Portland, senior fiduciary strategist; N. Curtis Jordan, of Falmouth, senior client experience manager; and Jodi U. Watson, of Yarmouth, associate relationship manager.

