Books, books, books. As I’m sure you must recall it’s time for the Giant Annual Book Sale at the Dyer Library in Saco. If you are an eager beaver, it starts at 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, and continues until around the beginning of September.

This is a very important fundraiser for us, and with the various setbacks caused by the pandemic, it’s more critical than ever that the book sale be a huge success. As always, this is your opportunity to shop for a cause — shop a myriad of excellent, gently read, wonderful, marvelous, outstanding books (meticulously sorted for your browsing pleasure) and support the nonprofit Dyer Library at the very same time. How much better can it be?

This year, we have an especially fine collection of — wait for it — cookbooks. It seems as if many people used their pandemic downtime to weed their bookshelves, but not to cook. Consequently these are exceptionally nice cookbooks with loads of pictures and (I’m sure) just as many delicious recipes. We also have lots of high-end coffee table books on a wide variety of topics.

Books for young adults and children abound. Many teachers in the area cleaned out their classroom collections and we have brand new children’s books including all the best loved picture books and easy chapter books. Remember that every child should have a home library. Paperbacks! Everywhere! (Not really, those are all segregated in the hallway.) Many, many audios, CDs, DVDs and even BlueRays. And, during that busy first day, we will be taking the payment (no book is more than $1.50) outside, to help alleviate crowding. We accept credit and debit cards. Pease plan to wear a mask if you aren’t vaccinated.

While you’re visiting here at the library, don’t forget to take a trip across the parking lot to view the Gibeon Bradbury exhibition at the Saco Museum. This first-rate and very extensive collection of the art of this fine nineteenth century local artist is well worth a visit. So … see you here!

