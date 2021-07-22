Alan Scott Fifield 1947 – 2021 WOOLWICH – Alan Scott Fifield, 74, of Woolwich, went to be with the lord on Sunday July 18, 2021 at Midcoast Hospital with his loving family by his side. Alan is predeceased by his father Nimard Fifield, mother, Nancy Fifield; and son-in-law, Joseph Fisher. He graduated from Morse High School Class of 1965 and also went to fight for his country in the Army for four years. Alan is survived by his three daughters, Wendie Fifield, Misty Fisher and Heather Fifield; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; along with many cousins. The family would like to say thank you to the Midcoast Hospital ICU for their support during this difficult time. Arrangements were made by Funeral Alternatives: 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick, where memorial condolences may be expressed at funeralalternatives.net. The service will be held Saturday July 31 at 3 p.m. at 83 Kings Point, West Bath.

