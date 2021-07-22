EAST WATERBORO –

Sharon E. Abbott, 69, of Deering Ridge Road passed away with her family by her side Monday July 19, 2021, in the Rose Garden at Scarborough Terrace after a long battle with Dementia.

Sharon was born Oct. 12, 1951, in Westbrook the daughter of Carlton N. “Bud” and Avis Day Atkinson. She graduated from Sanford High School in 1969 and then attended York Beauty Academy in Saco.

Sharon worked for many years as a hairdresser, then for the Town of Waterboro, in the Code Enforcement and Planning office. More recently she owned and operated, the UPS Store in Scarborough from 2004 until 2011 when she had to step away due to the progression of her illness.

She and her husband Dennis enjoyed golf, being past members of Salmon Falls County Club, Dunegrass Golf Club and Pawleys Plantation Golf and Country Club in Pawleys Island, S.C. where they enjoyed golf vacations at their condominium at Pawleys Plantation.

Sharon was involved with the Waterboro and Maine Jaycee Women’s Organizations and was the last State President in 1985, before the Jaycee Women merged with the Jaycees. Sharon was also involved for many years with the Rehoboth Rebekah Lodge in Waterboro where she was the soloist and chaired the scholarship committee.

Sharon is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 50 years, Dennis Abbott of East Waterboro; two sons, Todd Abbott of N. Waterboro and wife Jennifer, Greg Abbott of Buxton and wife Tanya, a brother Brian Atkinson of Old Orchard Beach; and six grandchildren, Jake, Molly, Kyle, Abigail, Jenna, and Cole.

The Family would like to thank the staff at the Rose Garden of Scarborough Terrace for the care Sharon received while she was in their care.

Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton, Friday July 23, from 5 to 7 p.m.

A 1 p.m. graveside service will be held Saturday July 24 at Pine Grove South Cemetery., West Road, Waterboro, Pastor Trent Boyd will officiate.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 US Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

or to the

Maine Alzheimer’s Association

383 US Route 1, #2c,

Scarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book