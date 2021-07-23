AUGUSTA — The majority of Jeffrey Ramich’s life — and career — has revolved around athletics.

Including playing high school football, receiving a physical education degree from the University of Maine, coaching and his most recent role as athletic director for Brunswick schools, he has been involved with sports in one way or another.

But Ramich’s new role as Cony Middle School’s assistant principal is not out of left field, having started his career as co-curricular director at Philip S. Sugg Middle School in Lisbon.

He said his time at Sugg Middle School gave him “goosebumps just thinking about” it, because of how “amazing” it was to work in a school he attended, with some of the teachers he formerly had as a student. Ramich also was able to watch his children go through the school system and play their sports.

He earned his master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Southern Maine in 2006, later using what he learned to become interim assistant principal at Sugg Middle School in 2009, a position he filled for a year.

“I needed more seasoning, more administrative experience,” Ramich said of the role.

He was later hired as athletic director for Leavitt Area High School in Turner, before moving on to the same job in Brunswick where he spent the past eight years.

“I’ve worn many hats and coached a number of sports — softball, baseball, varsity basketball,” Ramich said. “I’ve lived athletics, now I’m ready for a change. I’m ready for a different challenge.”

Seeking to be a “positive role model” for his students, was one of the reasons he wanted to become assistant principal at Cony Middle School.

“I want to support teachers, I want to watch their magic and engagement with kids and if I can be a resource of any type, I’m happy to do that,” Ramich said. “I want to work tremendously hard. My work ethic is one of my strengths because I’m going to work at something 100%, I want to make sure I am there for the teachers and staff.”

He said he is excited to work with all students as assistant principal, different than in the role he is leaving, where he mainly worked with student-athletes. Brunswick Superintendent Phil Potenziano said he is “grateful” for all Ramich has done for the schools in his past eight years, and “wishes him the best” in his transition to Cony.

“I appreciate his thoughtful approach during the pandemic,” Potenziano said, “and the care taken to help student-athletes succeed during such unusual circumstances.”

Ramich, who started his new job July 1, will be working with Kim Silsby, Cony Middle and High School Principal, and Cony High School assistant principals Stewart Brittner and Gabe Levesque.

He joked he is in the perfect position to take the job, as he is already a Cony Ram through and through.

“My nickname is Ram and I’m going to work for the Rams,” Ramich said. “I’ve been known as Ram for as long as I can remember. My wife is Sam-Ram, my son is Cam-Ram and my daughter is K-ram, or ‘Kram,’ as her friends call her. I drive a Dodge Ram and my license plate is ‘Ram.'”

