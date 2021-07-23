Gov. Janet Mills, as reported on the front page of The Times Record July 14, vetoed the bill passed by the Legislature to buy out CMP and Versant Power. The bill was too hastily prepared, she argues; the cost will be formidable, about $13 billion, say her supporters.

The argument of ”hasty” falls to the ground. Rep. Seth Berry and the group Our Power, led by Stephanie Clifford, have worked on the bill for two years. In addition, they have presented it to the Legislature for their scrutiny and both Senate and House have vetted it.

Citing the cost of acquisition of $13 billion leaves the impression that it is an up-front cost. This is misleading. There are a number of financing arrangements available for administrators and office holders.

In addition, no one has been more salient and cutting in their arguments outlining what’s wrong with CMP and Versant Power than Gov. Mills herself. Yet, she points to the Maine Public Utilities Commission as the vehicle for righting the wrongs.

But the wrongs go back years and the Maine Public Utilities Commission seems unable to cope, undo or prevent the wrongs. Clearly, something better and more effective is needed. Our Power, Rep. Berry, Stephanie Berry and the House and Senate’s Bill is an excellent answer.

Gov. Mills is a first rate governor. I strongly hope she will be re-elected. But on this matter, she errs. She doesn’t want to make a decision, it seems. What’s holding her back?

John Rensenbrink,

Topsham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: