NEW YORK — The pitching-thin New York Mets on Friday acquired left-hander Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays are getting right-hander Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer in return.

The 41-year-old Hill is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts for the contending Rays.

New York started the day with a four-game division lead over Philadelphia and Atlanta despite a banged-up rotation.

Ace Jacob deGrom and starter David Peterson are on the injured list. Starters Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco haven’t pitched this year while recovering from injuries.

Hill has pitched just 95 1/3 innings this year under limits imposed under the Rays’ pitching strategy. This will be his 11th big league team in a 17-season career.

The NL East leaders made the deal on the day Hill was supposed to start at Cleveland, and a week before the trade deadline.

This was the second trade by the Rays in two days. They acquired All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Tampa Bay began the day one game behind Boston in the AL East.

DODGERS: Pitcher Trevor Bauer appeared in court to fight the extension of a protective order sought by a woman who says he choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year.

Attorneys for Bauer and the woman revealed during a brief morning court session that they intend to call witnesses and argue over the order in what amounts to a trial that is expected to last three days.

The court hearing is expected to resume Friday afternoon, but a judge could decide to postpone the proceedings. A temporary restraining order keeping Bauer away from the woman was issued until the hearing could be held. A judge could decide to extend that by weeks or years.

Bauer’s appearance Friday was not required, nor was it expected. It’s not clear whether he will take the stand. Hearings over restraining orders are normally brief, and lawyers often appear without their clients.

The pitcher’s agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, have disputed the allegations and Fetterolf has said his client’s interactions with the woman were wholly consensual.

