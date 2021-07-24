My mother informed me years ago that I did not like to sleep when I was a baby. She said I would lie awake in my crib for hours, make my baby noises and look from side to side at everything. I feel I have that same curiosity about the world and my surroundings to this day, less the baby noises.
Everyone needs to rest at some point in their daily routines and in their lives. Rest is restorative and healing. When we are in physical pain, we cannot rest, and consequently we cannot heal.
The biblical concept of “Sabbath rest” comes from the Genesis account of the Creation. Genesis 2:2 says that on the seventh day God rested from all His work of making everything. It follows that if God needs to rest, you and I must also need to rest.
Perhaps in the life of our nation, everyone needs to rest in order to heal. America needs to heal from the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, the COVID-19 lockdown of 2020, the Derek Chauvin verdict, and the ongoing turmoil of the previous administration.
When we rest, we heal. Let’s advocate for a Citizens Day of Rest that we may heal as a Nation. The rest will do us all good!
James Weathersby
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Opinion
Commentary: Face it, the Olympics have always been a forum for protest
-
Opinion
Commentary: Democrats are focusing on the wrong part of Medicare
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: Billionaires’ space tourism is a farce
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Climate change is Congress’ top priority now
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: The nation desperately needs some rest
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.