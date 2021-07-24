PORTLAND CC
Men’s Partner Wheel — Gross: Luc Walker/Sam Manganello, 68; Luc Walker/John Haddad, 70. Net: Oakley Jones/Dan O’Halloran, 60; James True/ Mike Caron, 64.
Men’s Individual — Class A — Gross: Luc Walker, 74. Net: Tom Ryan, 71; David Bucci, 74.
Class B — Gross: Dan O’Halloran, 75. Net: Jon Piper, 71; Jason Viola, 73.
Class C — Gross: Joel Brogan, 86. Net: James True, 68; Joel Harris, 68.
Ladies Stableford: Carrie Baker, 35; Maureen Wedge, 35; Meryl Poulin, 32.
PURPOODOCK
Spurwink Stakes (first six holes: best ball, second six: alternate shot, third six: aggregate) — Men’s Division: Steve Rand/Jeremiah Jacek, 89.85; John Downing/Ken Campbell, 90.55; Terry Murray/Cole Kelly, 92.25; Jack Schifano/Bill Welch, 92.45; Jesse Cyr/Joe Flaherty, 93.5; Sam Kelley/Chip Foye, 94.2; Bob Barnes/Tom Chard, 94.5; Ron Eubanks/Drew Guthrie, 94.9; Jonathan Brogan/Tim Walsh, 95.3; Chris Bowring/Chip LeBlanc, 96.2; Harry Krigman/Mike Pulsifer, 96.75; Dennis Lundgren/Kevin Doyle, 96.85; Greg Woodworth/Jacob Strong, 97.2; Jim McFarlane/Michael Leonhirth, 97.2; Erik Joncas/Ben Slagle, 97.55. Women: Nancy Thompson/Bobbie White, 94.1; Janet LaFlamme/Anne Curry, 105.35; Lin Berkowitz/Jackie Vail, 109.8; Nancy Field/Jayne Hanley, 111.8.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Health
From annoyance to disruption: Suffering with hiccups that won’t go away
-
College
College football: Can the SEC really afford to say no to Texas and Oklahoma?
-
Sports
Local golf results: Saturday, July 24
-
Nation & World
Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches COVID-19
-
Sports
NFL faces playbook full of questions as training camps open