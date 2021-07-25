Sen. Susan Collins’ proposed tax on electric vehicles fails to take into account the external costs incurred by the use of gasoline-powered vehicles. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, an average gasoline-powered vehicle in the U.S. releases 11,435 pounds of carbon into the atmosphere a year while an average electric vehicle only contributes 3,774 pounds. In Maine an electric vehicle only contributes 852 pounds!
This yearly difference works to prevent future infrastructure destruction from rising sea levels and ecosystem collapse.
In fact, the future costs of our actions could rise dramatically beyond our current expenses. NOAA predicts that by the end of the 21st century, sea levels will likely rise by at least one foot compared to the year 2000. This sea change will lead to intense flooding in coastal cities and towns and climate migrations away from the coast. The potential cost of such disasters is incalculable but decidedly high.
Electric vehicles are part of our pathway out of climate change and this expensive destruction. Wherever possible, we must offer the best possible deal for average people to purchase and use these vehicles in place of traditional gasoline-powered ones. Sen. Collins’ proposed tax on these vehicles does not account for the damage mitigated by their use, and would be just another financial barrier for the average American seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.
Benjamin Davis
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Maine employers grapple with office policies amid constant change
-
Greg Kesich
The View From Here: Party politics times five
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Power line project a critical need
-
Books
Bedside Table: New biography of famed Maine poet sparks cherished memories
-
Food
Two cookbooks lavish seasonal berries with love
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.