CLEVELAND — Bobby Bradley’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning capped Cleveland’s comeback and sent the Indians to a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday, ending the Indians’ losing streak against the Rays at 11 games.

On the verge of being swept and dropping under .500 for the first time since May 1, the Indians, who managed just one run in seven innings against Tampa Bay starter Ryan Yarbrough, rallied in the eighth off reliever Matt Wisler (3-4).

Tampa Bay started the day tied with the Red Sox for first in the AL East. Boston moved a game ahead after rallying to a 5-4 win over the New York Yankees.

Hernandez, who homered in the first, led off with a single before Wisler hit Amed Rosario on the hand. After an RBI single by Harold Ramirez, Bradley hit a fly to center deep enough to score Rosario ahead of Kevin Kiermaier’s throw.

James Karinchak (7-2) pitched one inning and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 12th save – and first since June 16 – as the Indians won for just the sixth time in 22 games.

Nelson Cruz hit his second homer in three games for Tampa Bay.

Cruz, who joined the Rays on Friday after the club acquired him a trade with Minnesota, connected in the sixth off Triston McKenzie for his 438th homer to tie Hall of Famer Andre Dawson for 45th place on the career list.

Cleveland Manager Terry Francona missed his second straight game, staying home to rest and recover from a nasty head cold he caught during the team’s recent road trip.

PHILLIES 2, BRAVES 1: Aaron Nola came within one out of a shutout, and Philadelphia won at home to earn a split of a four-game series.

Nola allowed four hits and struck out nine in 8 2/3 innings. Jean Segura hit a solo homer in the fourth and made a key defensive stop in the seventh that helped strand an Atlanta runner at third. Philadelphia infielder Ronald Torreyes homered in the eighth, and that proved critical when Atlanta’s Austin Riley went deep with two outs in the ninth to chase Nola.

Ranger Suarez got the final out for his fourth save of the season.

MARLINS 9, PADRES 3: Yu Darvish’s ERA rose for the fourth start in a row when he allowed four runs in five innings, and visiting San Diego settled for a four-game series split against last-place Miami.

Darvish (7-5) needed 23 pitches to get through the first inning, and later gave up homers to Deven Marrero and Brian Anderson. The All-Star right-hander is 0-3 over his past four starts with an ERA of 7.32, hiking his ERA for the season to 3.27.

South Florida native Manny Machado hit his 17th homer for the Padres, to the delight of his friends and family in the stands.

ORIOLES 5, NATIONALS 4: Ryan McKenna scored on a sharp grounder by Ramon Urías for the winning run as Baltimore completed a three-game sweep of Washington at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

Trey Mancini, Maikel Franco and McKenna hit solo homers for the Orioles, who improved to 1-51 when trailing after eight innings.

Orioles starter John Means retired 14 of 15 batters until the sixth, when he hit Alcides Escobar for the second time and allowed a single to Trea Turner. After getting Juan Soto to fly out to center field and striking out Josh Bell, Means allowed a three-run home run to Ryan Zimmerman that gave Washington a 4-3 lead.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »