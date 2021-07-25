CAPE ELIZABETH – On Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the age of 74, Priscilla Harrison passed away peacefully at her home in Cape Elizabeth after a strong-willed battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of Peter O. Dixon, who cared for her with all his heart, and the selfless mother of Graham and Dana, all of whom were with her at the time she died.

She was raised in Louisville, Ky. and was the oldest of four children of Edward and Dorothy Harrison. Art history was her major at the University of California-Berkeley — part of the socially engaged class of 1969. After graduation she was recruited by Trans World Airlines and had a long and fulfilling career as a flight attendant. Conversant in four languages she flew primarily international and made and kept many friends around the world.

Priscilla married William Litchman, made a home in Stamford, Conn. for many years, had two children and divorced. She flew for TWA and was office manager for a general surgeon for many years.

In 1995 she met her second husband, Peter, a pilot and aircraft engineer. In 2014, she and Peter retired to Cape Elizabeth. Priscilla volunteered with the Cape Elizabeth Land Trust and was a member of the Flower Guild at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church.

While living in Connecticut she enjoyed singing with the Greenwich Choral Society and performed both locally and in England. Her roots in Maine were deep as she summered in Deer Isle with her family from the time she was a little girl.

In addition to her husband Peter, she is survived by her two children, Graham Litchman (Leticia Rojas) and Dana Litchman; grandchildren Sophia Luna and Arianna Sol; sisters Deborah Weeter (Greg Weeter), Julia Appleton (Bruce Appleton) and John Harrison (Myoungju Baek).

The family requests memorial gifts go to:

Harrison-Southworth Memorial Fund at http://MaineCF.org (A family sponsored fund that supports Priscilla’s beloved Deer Isle. To donate select “Other” at bottom of list of funds and write in H-SMF name.)

Cape Elizabeth Land Trust

Portland Museum of Art

