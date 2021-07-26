Former NFL player and coach Eugene Chung is still waiting to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding an anti-Asian comment he says a team made about him during a job interview this year.

Chung said on a conference call Monday the league never told him why a requested meeting with Goodell was not arranged nor how the NFL’s investigation was conducted.

Chung, who spent time with five teams as a player and coached with the Eagles and Chiefs, has not identified the coach who he says told him that Asian Americans were “not the right minority” in the NFL.

The NFL reviewed the matter and said this month that after “multiple discussions”, including Chung and his representative, the league was “unable to confirm the precise statement that was made, or by whom and under what circumstances any such statement was made.”

But Chung wants more information about the investigation.

“I know people I have talked to, head coaches and people high up in the executive offices, who knew nothing about it,” he said.

“I’m not interested in outing anybody, it’s irrelevant. The mere fact that statement was made to me raised a lot of questions on my behalf.

“My goal is to find out whether Asians are considered a minority (by the NFL). There is legitimate confusion and when the statement was made it was shocking. I want to get clarity and clarification on whether Asians are considered a minority when it comes to the hiring process. I want to get that out there and answered.”

COLTS: Coach Frank Reich will miss the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19, General Manager Chris Ballard announced.

Ballard said Reich’s test results came back late last week and the fourth-year coach, who is fully vaccianted, has been asymptomatic. It’s still unlikely Reich will return to the practice field until early next week.

In Reich’s absence, the Colts plan to split coaching duties between new offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. Reich will continue to participate through video calls.

“We’re not going to name an interim coach,” Ballard said. “Bubba has a little more time than some of the others, so we’ll split some things up.”

Colts players are scheduled to report to camp at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, Indiana, a northern suburb of Indianapolis, on Tuesday. The first of 19 practices is scheduled to be held Wednesday – in front of fans for the first time since 2019.

Ballard said the only other positive test within the organization was a staff member he declined to name.

BENGALS: Defensive end Sam Hubbard has signed a four-year contract extension.

Hubbard, a Cincinnati native who played at Ohio State, was entering the fourth season of his rookie deal. A third-round draft pick (77th overall) in 2018, he’s played in played 44 career games and has 16 1/2 sacks, third most among all players from his draft class.

The 26-year-old Hubbard has been the full-time starter at right defensive end since 2019. The deal was announced Monday, two days before the opening of training camp.

