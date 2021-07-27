An accident on the southbound side of Route 1 in Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon caused a traffic backup, but no injuries, police say.
According to police, three cars were involved in the rear-end collision.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Men in armed standoff who said they were headed to Maine file federal lawsuit
-
Uncategorized
Local golf results: Tuesday, July 27
-
Times Record
Brunswick moves closer to acquiring long sought-after, historic shoreline for public use
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Diocese to host young adult retreat in Gray
-
Nation & World
Israel appears to have committed war crimes in May conflict with Hamas, Human Rights Watch says