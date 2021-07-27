ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jordan Montgomery stopped an eight-start winless streak, Aaron Judge singled in his return from COVID-19 and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Montgomery (4-5) gave up five hits in five scoreless innings. The left-hander was 0-4 over his previous eight outings since beating Tampa Bay on June 2, despite allowing three or fewer runs seven times.

Aroldis Chapman, the fourth Yankees reliever, worked the ninth to get his 19th save in 23 chances. He walked Wander Franco with two outs and fell behind 3-0 on Nelson Cruz before striking out the veteran slugger.

Judge, placed on the COVID-19 injured list July 16 after testing positive, had a base hit in the first inning. He went 1 for 4 and was hit by a pitch.

Gio Urshela drove in two runs for the Yankees, who are nine games behind AL East-leading Boston and seven back of the second-place Rays. New York was coming off a 5-4 loss Sunday at Boston in which the Red Sox scored five times in the eighth after being no-hit through seven innings by Domingo German.

Randy Arozarena cut the Rays’ deficit to 4-3 in the eighth with an RBI double off Zack Britton, who prevented further damage by inducing an inning-ending double play from Mike Zunino with two on.

Tampa Bay got a two-run homer from Brandon Lowe.

Urshela, reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Sunday after missing eight games, made it 3-0 with a two-run double in the sixth off Shane McClanahan (4-4).

Ryan LaMarre put the Yankees ahead 4-2 on a solo homer in the eighth.

Lowe got the Rays to 3-2 on an opposite-field homer to left off reliever Chad Green in the sixth. It was Lowe’s career-high 22nd and snapped a 10-game homer drought.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 12, METS 5: Austin Riley hit a grand slam and a two-run homer to set a career high with six RBI, powering Atlanta to a win at New York.

Ozzie Albies and Abraham Almonte also had two-run homers for the Braves, who have won two of the first three in a five-game series as they chase the first-place Mets in the NL East. Dansby Swanson delivered a two-run double in the first inning to get Atlanta started.

BREWERS 9, PIRATES 0: Omar Narvaez homered and had four RBI, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and Milwaukee scored eight runs in the first two innings to win at Pittsburgh

Narvaez’s two-run homer started a three-run first inning, and his two-run single highlighted a five-run second against Luis Oviedo, who was making his first major league start.

NATIONALS 6, PHILLIES 4: Josh Bell hit a three-run homer in the first inning as Washington won at Philadelphia.

Juan Soto hit another three-run homer for the Nationals in the second.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 7, ORIOLES 3: Sandy Leon hit a three-run homer in the second inning and Sandy Alcantara pitched into the seventh, helping Miami win at Baltimore.

Lewin Diaz and Brian Anderson added solo shots for Miami, which has won three straight. Leon singled and scored in the fourth.

CARDINALS 4, INDIANS 2: Adam Wainwright won in his first appearance at Progressive Field, Paul DeJong hit a go-ahead homer as St. Louis beat Cleveland.

DeJong’s two-out, two-run drive in the seventh inning put St. Louis in front 3-2. Harrison Bader homered, doubled twice and stole a base as the Cardinals moved back over .500 at 51-50.

Wainwright (8-6) went seven innings and earned his 175th career victory. This was the 33rd stadium he’s pitched in during regular-season play.

