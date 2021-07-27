In a surprise move, the Bruins did not give qualifying offers to Nick Ritchie or Ondrej Kase, making them both unrestricted free agents when the bell sounds on Wednesday at noon.

The move comes after General Manager Don Sweeney had said last Thursday that he would extend qualifying offers to those players, though that was before Taylor Hall officially signed his four-year, $6 million-per-season extension.

Ritchie’s rights-retaining qualifying offer would have been $2 million but he might have made more than that from arbitration after scoring 15 goals in 56 games. And with a logjam now at left wing with the return of Hall, it appears that Ritchie is now a former Bruin. He was a deadline acquisition from the Ducks for Danton Heinen two years ago. Heinen, coincidentally, was not tendered his $2.75 million qualifying offer from Anaheim.

Kase’s qualifying offer would have been for $2.6 million, a hefty price for a player who, talented though he may be, missed almost the entire 2020-21 season because of the latest of multiple concussions, this one coming in the second game of the season in New Jersey. Kase – obtained from the Ducks in a deal that cost the Bruins a first-round pick, prospect defenseman Axel Andersson and David Backes ≠ tried to come back in the second-to-last game of the season but had to pull the plug in the second period.

Boston did not give a qualify offer to Providence winger Robert Lantosi as well. The Bruins did extend qualifying offers to forward Zach Senyshyn and minor league goalie Callum Booth. They also signed restricted free agent defenseman Nick Wolff to a one-year, two-way contract that carries an NHL cap hit of $750,000.

REIGNING VEZINA Trophy-winning goaltender Marc Andre Fleury has been traded from Vegas to Chicago and is contemplating his future, according to his agent.

Allan Walsh tweeted Tuesday that Fleury had still not heard from the Golden Knights about the deal. The 36-year-old goalie did not have Chicago on his 10-team no-trade list but did not want to play for any team other than Vegas.

“Marc-Andre will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time,” Walsh posted on Twitter.

It’s the first time in 20 years the reigning Vezina winner was traded before the next season. Buffalo traded Dominik Hasek to Detroit on the first day of free agency in 2001.

Fleury went 26-10-0 with a 1.98 goals-against average and .928 save percentage last season. He started 16 of the Golden Knights’ 19 playoff games over Robin Lehner, who is signed for four more seasons.

Lehner finished the postseason as the starter after a gaffe by Fleury late in Game 3 of the semifinals altered the series against Montreal and led Coach Peter DeBoer to switch back and forth between his two goalies.

Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup-winner, is set to count $7 million against the salary cap next season, and he is owed $6 million in actual money. The reported return of a minor leaguer indicates the move was a salary dump by Vegas.

Among other goaltending moves around the NHL, Vancouver’s Braden Holtby and San Jose’s Martin Jones will become free agents after going on buyout waivers.

Holtby struggled last season with the Canucks but is only three years removed from winning the Cup with Washington.

A person with direct knowledge of talks between the Buffalo Sabres and goalie Linus Ullmark says negotiations are continuing with the hopes of reaching a deal by Wednesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

CAPITALS: Alex Ovechkin re-signed with the Washington Capitals on the eve of free agency, inking a five-year deal worth $47.5 million.

There was virtually no chance of Ovechkin signing elsewhere, but the deal done Tuesday keeps him under contract through the 2025-26 season at a salary-cap hit of $9.5 million. Washington’s longtime captain, who earned playoff MVP honors in leading the franchise to its first Stanley Cup title in 2018, turns 36 in September. Ovechkin ranks fifth on the career goals list with 730, 164 back of Wayne Gretzky for the NHL record.

Ovechkin would need to average more than 32 goals a season to catch Gretzky during this contract, which expires when he’s on the verge of his 41st birthday.

• Washington traded defenseman Brenden Dillon to Winnipeg for 2022 and ’23 second-rounders.

PANTHERS: Florida cleared more cap space by trading veteran defenseman Anton Stralman, prospect Vladislav Kolyachonok and a 2024 second-round pick to Arizona for a 2023 seventh-rounder.

DEVILS-SHARKS: New Jersey acquired defenseman Christian Jaros from San Jose for forward Nick Merkley, Philadelphia re-signed big defenseman Sam Morin, St. Louis re-upped Aussie Nathan Walker and Jake Virtanen cleared unconditional waivers, putting him one step closer to being bought out by Vancouver.

RED WINGS: Detroit agreed to terms with defenseman Gustav Lindstrom, paying him $850,000 per season with a two-year contract. The 22-year old Swede has eight assists in 29 games over two seasons with the Red Wings.

