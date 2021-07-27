KENNEBUNPORT — Visit Seashore Trolley Museum on Saturday, Aug.7 for Superhero and Royalty Day. Guests are encouraged to rock their inner superhero or king/queen/princess/prince/knight and come in costume.

Admission to this magical event includes:

• Elsa and Spiderman will be visiting 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Costume Contests for prizes, noon.

• Create your own crowns and tiaras, wands, knight and superhero shields, and picture frames. (One craft of your choice is included in each admission–additional crafts for a donation.)

• A Royal Treasure Hunt.

• Superhero Training Camp.

• Antique trolley rides on our private railroad from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Access to our regular Museum exhibits and displays.

Admission (Members and Non-Members): Children ages 3-5, $5; children ages 6-15, $9.50; children at heart (ages 16+), $12; seniors (ages 60+), $10; and children 2 and under, free.

Super snacks and lunch items will be available on site for purchase. Guests can also pack a lunch and enjoy the picnic areas around the property.

Superhero and Royalty Day should prove to be very popular; guests are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets. Tickets will be sold online at https://superherotrolley.eventbrite.com Guests are welcome to stay the entire day. The Museum closes at 5 p.m.

