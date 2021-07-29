Call for classic cars

The historic Royal Brewster Mansion at Tory Hill is hosting the annual Cars & Coffee show from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7, on mansion grounds at the intersection of Routes 202 and 112.

The show highlights classic vehicles during the combined town of Buxton Community Day and Dorcas Fest, sponsored by the Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton.

Richard “Sandy” Atkinson, mansion owner, said there is no fee to enter cars that will start arriving at 8 a.m.

Cars don’t have to be antique and specialty cars are welcome. Pre-registration is not required. For more information, call Atkinson at 929-6495.

Community Day parade ‘humdinger’

A long list for the Community Day parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Tory Hill is growing daily and includes Miss Maine USA 2021, Veronica Iris Bates; Miss Maine Teen USA 2021, Kyah Brown; the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile; multiple bands; and vintage vehicles.

“It’s the biggest lineup we have had in recent history,” said town clerk and parade organizer John Myers, calling it a “humdinger.”

The parade with a Maine Bicentennial theme will line up on Depot Street at 10 a.m., with entries assigned a lineup space. The parade turns left onto Main Street, right onto Route 112 and ends at Tory Hill.

Parade entries are still being accepted. For more information or to register for the parade, call Myers at 929-6171.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: