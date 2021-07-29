Perry awarded trophy at rainy car show

Kenney Aldrich, president of Gorham Lions, said the club’s car show on July 25 at Gorham High School was a “washout.”

Aldrich expected 150 cars but only 30 showed up because of the morning rain showers, bouncing droplets off mirror finishes of classics.

Ralph Perry, a Gorham contractor, endured the rain and took home first place in best of the early 1950s class.

Perry was on hand with his black 1953 Ford Crestline Victoria. It’s interior and exterior are original. Just before Sunday’s show, he had a repair on springs.

He paid $20,000 for the car and has owned it four years. Counting repairs, Perry said he has about $25,000 invested in the car once owned in Cornish.

Perry enjoys the shows and the camaraderie. He said he likes to “see the other cars, chew the fat.”

Grassholes in concert

The World Famous Grassholes will entertain in a free concert from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, on the municipal center lawn at the gazebo, 75 South St.

Take a blanket or chair and enjoy the concert. Parking is available along South Street or in the municipal parking lot off Ball Park Road and behind the library.

Gorham Recreation Department sponsors the summer series that continues through Aug. 10.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on July 28, 1971, that Charlotte Millett was honored by Camp Fire leaders on her 90th birthday with a beach party at her Pine Point summer cottage. Millett was born in Parsonsfield in 1881. Her family moved to Gorham in 1884.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on July 22 that the U.S. public debt was $28,471,271,832,274.48.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: