BIDDEFORD – Judith “Judy” A. DuEst, 76, passed away on July 26, 2021 at St. Andre’s Health Care.

Judith was born in Portland on Oct. 30, 1944, the daughter of the late Stephen and Agnes (Conley) Curran. Judy grew up in Portland where she attended local schools and graduated from Cathedral High School.

After high school Judy started working as a secretary. On March 19, 1966, she married David W. DuEst and together they had three children, Maureen, David Jr., and Stephen. Judy returned to work for the United States Postal Service until her retirement.

In her free time Judy loved the theater. She started watching plays at the Brunswick Music Theater and then started traveling to view different shows in New York, Pittsburg, and Atlanta. Judy and her sister, Louise, were fans of Mark Jacoby and they viewed many of his performances. Later in life she enjoyed crossword puzzles, word searches and Beano. She was a parishioner of St. Dominic’s Church.

She was predeceased by her husband, David DuEst; sisters Louise Garrity, Agnes Nelson, a brother, Stephen Curran.

She is survived by a daughter, Maureen McCulloch, two sons, David DuEst Jr., Stephen DuEst; a brother, Timothy Curran; three grandchildren, Kristin, Matthew, Kyra; three great-grandchildren, Ally, Annabel, Amelia, and one on the way.

Visiting hours celebrating Judy’s life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 2 at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Prayers will be recited at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 3, immediately followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland.

Memorial contributions may be made to

American Kidney Fund,

6110 Executive Boulevard,

Suite 1010,

Rockville, MD 20852-3914

Guest Book