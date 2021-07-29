BASEBALL

For the eighth time this season, a game between the Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been postponed because of rain.

Thursday’s game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday at Hadlock Field, starting at 5 p.m.

SOCCER

MLS: The three Canadian teams in Major League Soccer are back in Canada for good, the league announced.

The Public Health Agency of Canada and Minister of Immigration have approved a National Interest Exemption that allows all MLS players to participate in cross-border matches subject to stringent health and safety protocols.

Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver had played all their home matches in the United States until recently because of pandemic-related border restrictions. Montreal and Toronto returned to their home venues earlier this month. Vancouver, which has played at the home of Real Salt Lake, is scheduled to have its first home match on Aug. 21 against LAFC.

GOLF

WORLD INVITATIONAL: Jordan Smith made seven birdies on his back nine to shoot an 8-under 62 and take a two-shot lead after the first round of the World Invitational in Galgorm, Northern Ireland.

The event is sanctioned by the European Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour, with men’s and women’s tournaments taking place simultaneously.

In the women’s event, Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh carded a 7-under 66 to share the lead with American Jennifer Kupcho and South Korea’s Chella Choi.

