LYMAN – James “Jimmy” Stanley, 70, passed away on July 25, 2021, at Gosnell House after a long battle with declining health issues. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Jimmy managed his illness with strength and dignity, and wanted to spend as much time at home with his loved ones as possible.

He was born in Galveston, Texas on June 3, 1951. He grew up in Pardeeville, Wis. where he lived with his long-time foster family.

After graduating high school, James relocated on several occasions and landed in Maine where he made it his home. Over the years, James owned and operated Mexican restaurant establishments and he was passionate about cooking. He could make the best chimichanga around! He also spent many years working at Champions Sports Bar, where he was able to continue his love for cooking. James was an avid sports fanatic and enjoyed fantasy sports leagues. He was a staunch Trump supporter – Trump 2024! He had a wonderful sense of humor, and his smile could light up a room.

He was warm, kind and was a friend to many. He dedicated his life to raising his children and they were his proudest accomplishment. He was always there for them through their ups and downs and taught them to enjoy every moment life has to offer. He was the father that all the other children wanted to be around. Whether it was to cook up amazing food, chaperoning teen parties, or discussing sports or politics- everyone loved, “Mr. Stanley.” His famous greeting “OOHHP” could be heard all over town when others would see him. He had a zest for life and youthfulness that never subsided with age or illness.

He was predeceased by siblings Georgie Stanley, Susan Hutchings, and Gary Stanley.

James is survived by his children, daughter, Traci Marie Stanley and partner John Cyr of Lyman and son, Gary James Stanley of Waterboro; sister, Karen and Edgar Beckman of Sebring, Fla., sister, Donna and Paul Richardson of Sebring, Fla.; as well as his grand fur-kids, Pandora Gem, Samantha, and Van; in addition to many friends that he made along his journey.

A private ceremony will be planned at a later date.

