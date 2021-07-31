MIAMI — Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and will be away from the team while it continues its series against the New York Yankees.

The 60-year-old Mattingly experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the park for the game. The former Yankees star was vaccinated in mid-April.

Mattingly’s case is isolated, the team said. The remainder of the coaching staff and players underwent rapid antigen testing and all tested negative.

Bench coach James Rowson will manage the club during Mattingly’s absence.

The Marlins were one of the teams deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic last season. An outbreak during the first week of the 60-game schedule caused 19 positive cases with players and coaches quarantined for six days. The outbreak resulted in nine days without games.

Despite the interruption of games last year, Mattingly helped guide the Marlins to their first post-season appearance since 2003. Mattingly was voted NL Manager of the Year.

BREWERS: Pitchers Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed in quarantine in the latest cases to affect the NL Central leaders.

A third reliever, Jandel Gustave, will miss Saturday night’s game at Atlanta due to contact tracing.

Earlier this week, star outfielder Christian Yelich tested positive for the coronavirus and was showing mild symptoms. Utilityman Jace Peterson was sidelined at the time due to contact tracing.

Asked if these new positives were connected to Yelich’s case, Brewers Manager Craig Counsell said “no way to know that.”

Counsell said the team is “hoping we can minimize it and keep it where it is.”

RAYS: Tampa Bay ace Tyler Glasnow is expecting to get a recommendation from doctors next week to have Tommy John surgery that would keep him out the rest of this season and possibly next year.

Glasnow has been taking part in a rehab program that included playing catch since going on the injured list June 15 in an attempt to avoid surgery.

The Rays originally didn’t completely rule out Glasnow returning in time to help down the stretch run as the AL champions look to reach the World Series again.

However, Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash said before Saturday night’s game against Boston that he is not surprised by the development.

“I personally expected that,” Cash said. “We know Glasnow really well. He’s going to exhaust every avenue trying to avoid that because he wanted to come back and contribute. He’s just a big part of our club, but I think there’s still more to be determined. I think it’s very fair that’s where it’s heading.”

Glasnow was examined on Friday, at which time he got on a mound and felt discomfort while throwing. He is scheduled to meet with doctors again on Tuesday.

PADRES: Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Friday night’s game in the first inning because of a partially dislocated left shoulder, and San Diego lost 9-4 to the Colorado Rockies, who were led by Ryan McMahon’s grand slam and Jon Gray’s solid outing.

It was the third time the 22-year-old Tatis left a game this year because of a left shoulder injury. He was the NL’s starting shortstop in the All-Star Game.

Padres Manager Jayce Tingler said the injury is similar to the two times Tatis hurt his shoulder earlier this season.

“I don’t know how to compare them. They’ve all been a little bit different,” Tingler said. “We’re of the understanding that this was a possibility, the shoulder coming out and then back in. The good thing is it slid back in. It’s so tough to predict, especially without a lot of information at this point. I will say, for whatever reason, he’s had a phenomenal ability of getting back in there, honestly sooner than we’ve expected. But again, it’s tough to say without having a lot of information.”

Tatis singled and advanced on Machado’s sharp grounder to third baseman McMahon, who came up with the ball but then had it pop out of his glove and roll behind him into short left-field. Tatis made a dash for third but shortstop Rodgers ran toward third, took the throw from McMahon and tagged out the sliding Tatis.

Tatis slid awkwardly over the bag and crumbled in pain a few feet away, bringing a hush over Petco Park. Padres Manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer helped Tatis off the field as he winced in pain, holding his left arm. The trainer was holding Tatis’ upper arm/shoulder.

