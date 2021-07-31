MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Louis J. Guerrette passed away as a result of a motor vehicle accident in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on July 6, 2021, at the age of 65.A former resident of Washburn, Louis was popular with everyone and enjoyed many friends. He was an altar boy at St. Catharine’s Church, member of Boy Scouts, Washburn District High School band member, National Honor Society member, class president and student council member. A fixture of the community, he was very well liked by everyone for his big heart and kindness to all.After graduating with honors with the class of 1974, Louis started work at Sherwin-Williams in Caribou and soon rose to management level positions. Remaining in the paint business as new opportunities arose, Louis migrated to Calais and Brunswick. He owned and operated his own Devoe Paint Store in Lewiston for years, then moved on to Maine Paint Company (Yarmouth, South Portland and Portland) serving as district manager. An avid golfer, Louis moved to Murrell’s Inlet, S.C. in 2011 to enjoy the better weather and golf year-round. He worked for Festiva/Capital selling vacation timeshares until he retired in 2020.A talented story and joke teller, Louis entertained his many friends and family at gatherings, card games or on the golf course with his razor sharp wit and infectious laugh. He will be greatly missed by us all and may he rest in eternal peace.Louis was preceded in death by his father, Claude C. Guerrette and is survived by his mother, Cecile Albert Guerrette, both of St. David. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, David and Cathy Guerrette of Washburn, sister, Helen and Rodney Merriam (deceased) of Presque Isle, sister, Martha and Randy Tarr of Caribou, brother, John Guerrette of Windham, and sister, Alice Guerrette Pelletier of Freeport. Louis was a close and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews, their children and remained close to his many cousins. Louis always loved gathering with friends and having a party! So please join us at one of his absolute favorite places on Saturday, Sept. 4 for his Celebration of Life from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Augusta Country Club, 19 Hammonds Grove, Manchester, ME 04351, phone: 207-623-3021, website: http://www.augustacountryclub.org. Please, in lieu of flowers, perhaps consider a donation in Louis Guerrette’s memory to the Washburn District High School Scholarship Fund.WDHS,c/o Scholarship Fund,1359 Main St.,Washburn, ME 04786

