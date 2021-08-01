Cook recipes from past Maine Lobster Chef of the Year finalists.

Read about a Mainer putting the pot into the lobster.

Show you’re a traditionalist in the kitchen with this Lobster and Sweet Corn Chowder from former Portland Press Herald columnist Brooke Dojny.

The horse of many colors from “The Wizard of Oz” can’t hold a candle to these colorful lobsters.

Make it an occasion with Grilled Ribeyes Topped with Lobster and Béarnaise.

Maine: Home of the Lobester

What might climate change mean for Maine’s iconic seafood?

From Caught to Bought, lobster economics circa 2012.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: