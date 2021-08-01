SACO/BUXTON – Larry Smith Sr., 88, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2021. He was born in Saco on May 28, 1933, to Earl V. Smith Sr. and Mary (Matthews) Smith and graduated high school in 1952.

He went to work for Boston and Maine Railroad until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in May 1953.

In 1954, he married Virginia “Pat” Berrigan who went with him to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. While there, he drove the commandant of the cadets for three years before going with him as his driver to Hawaii for three years. While in Hawaii, Larry and Pat had a son, Larry Jr. who was born in 1957.

In October of 1959, the family returned to Saco and went to work at Saco Brick Co. and then the Bliss Portland Corp. as an inspector.

In 1951, Larry became a junior firefighter and served as a Saco call fireman from 1959 – 1968. He then became a fulltime Saco fireman with duties as a firefighter/ambulance driver. In 1971, he was appointed Saco Deputy Fire Chief. In 1982, he was appointed Saco Fire Chief until his retirement in December 1993.

After his retirement from fire service, he served on the Board of Directors at Wardwell Home in Saco. Larry and Pat lived out their retirement years at their house on Bonny Eagle Pond. Always involved in the community, he continued his life of service being involved with Bonny Eagle Park and the Buxton Toy Box.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers Earl V. Smith Jr., William F. Smith, and Raymond Smith, his sisters Elizabeth Carr and Barbara Smith; and his loving son, Larry Smith Jr. in 1999.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Virginia “Pat” Smith; his brother, Robert Smith and his wife Patsy, and his sister, Margaret Ricker; three grandchildren, Sean Smith and his wife Trisha, Allison Hockett and her husband Joe and Arlan Smith and his wife Cindy; and seven great-grandchildren, Hannah and Gabriella Smith, Zoe and Madison Hockett, and Charley, Cooper, and Chloe Smith.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the

Saco Fire Department,

271 North St.,

Saco, ME 04072

