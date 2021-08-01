STANDISH – Roxane “Roxi” Billings-Delaney, 62, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2021, with family by her side. She was born June 5, 1959, in Stewartstown, N.H., to Curtis Johnson and Louise Clark.

Roxi was a graduate of Greely High School in Cumberland. A few years after graduation, Roxi met her husband, John. John enlisted into the Navy which allowed them to travel between Virginia, Florida and Maine eventually retiring from Brunswick Naval Air Station. Roxi was employed by Nordx as a Histologist, a job she absolutely loved until the end.

Roxi was extremely gifted at most things she encountered; however, her most prized possessions were her children and grandchildren. She was blessed with three daughters and four grandchildren. Roxi could be found sitting on the sidelines of her children’s high school sports games cheering or taking her children, and most recently, grandchildren camping during the summer. She was known for packing a tag-a-long trailer full of camping supplies for just a few nights. She wanted to make sure no one ever went without.

If Roxi was not spending time with her family she could be found meandering her many gardens, pulling weeds or just admiring the colors and smells. She was an avid gardener who loved seeing the seasons change in her yard. She would often find a way to take a withering old plant and spring it back to life. Her family could never leave after a visit without a bag full of fresh veggies or flowers for a vase.

Roxi was known to many as “Ma” “Mom” “Mother” “Alice” “Grammie Roxi” “Mimi” and countless other nicknames but most importantly as a friend.

Roxi is survived by her husband of 34 years, John; mother, Louise Clark, of Cumberland; brother, Brian Johnson (Nikki) of South Portland, sister, Jill Poulos (Nick) of Standish; daughter, Shannon Garland (Joe) of Yarmouth, daughter, Brittany Case (Chandler) of Standish, daughter, Katie Ross (Jeff) of Standish; grandchildren, Connor, Jackson, Reagan, and Carter; niece, Amy Poulos of Austin, Texas, nephew, Andrew Poulos (Emily) of Standish.

Roxi is predeceased by her father, Curtis Johnson (Debbie) of Rye, N.H., stepfather, Thomas Clark, of Cumberland.

Roxi’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Northern Light Home Care and Hospice and the Gosnell House for the compassionate care they provided over the last several months of her life.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 2, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Wescustogo Hall in North Yarmouth.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any animal rescue of your choice.

