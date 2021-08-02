Kneeling art

Exhibits/Galleries

“365 Days: A Catalogue of Tears” photographic series, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick.

“A Community of Artists,” Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport, 40 Main St., fine art, photography and sculpture, through Aug. 15.

Colin Page Solo Exhibition, Maret Hensick in the Side Gallery, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St, Portland. greenhutgalleries.com.

Jane Herbert: A Solo Exhibition of Paintings, through August, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. richardboydpottery.com.

Maine Art Collective, multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St. Portland. Free.

“Maine Masters of Modernism,” Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 U.S. Route 1 in the Falmouth Shopping Center. Featured artists include Will Barnet, Dahlov Ipcar, Lynne Drexler, Rockwell Kent.

“Slack Tide: a moment of calm between tides,” Chocolate Church Arts Center Gallery in Bath, featuring Caroline and John Rufo through Aug. 7.

Friday 8/6

“The Kneeling Art Photography Project,” opens at 5 p.m. UMVA Gallery inside Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St. Show continues with gallery hours from 3-6 pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 27. thekneelingartphotography.com.

Ongoing

“Begin Again, Reckoning with Intolerance in Maine,” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, through Dec. 31. To schedule an in-person visit to the exhibit and learn more, visit mainehistory.org/programs.

Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, U.S. Route 1 in the Falmouth Shopping Center. elizabethmossgalleries.com.

Gallery at Widgeon Cove, 31 Widgeon Cove Lane, Harpswell, paintings, jewelry, handmade paper. Call 833-6081 for appointment or watch for open flag.

“Re|Framing the Collection: New Considerations in European and American Art, 1475-1875,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, to Dec. 31, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibitions/.

“The Advent of Green Acre, A Bahá’í Center of Learning: Selections from the Eliot Bahá’í Archives,” Maine Historical Society, Congress Street, Portland, through Oct. 2, mainememory.net.

Film

The Maine Outdoor Film Festival, through Aug. 8, Portland’s Eastern Promenade, $15 each film, maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com.

Wednesday 6/4

“Dope is Death,” 7 p.m. panel discussion, 8 p.m. film, presented by Space Gallery at Congress Square Park, Portland. Free. space538.org/event/dope-is-death/.

Friday 8/6

“Crazy Derby Love,” 6:30-8 p.m. documentary screening from Toronto filmmakers Maya Gallus and Justine Pimlott at coworkHERS, 411 Congresst St., Portland. Free.

Wednesday 8/11

“Popeye,” music at 7 p.m., film at 8 p.m., presented by Space Gallery at Congress Square Park, Portland. Free. space538.org/event/popeye-free-screening-in-congress-sq-park-with-jimmy-dority-and-friends/.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater, virtual screenings via theapohadiontheater.com.

Museums

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick, hours at bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum (226 Maine St.), Skolfield-Whittier House (161 Park Row) and Pejepscot History Center (159 Park Row) open for the season in Brunswick. For hours, talks and presentations see pejepscothistorical.org/events/talks-presentations.

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum at Bowdoin College, Brunswick, collections and exhibitions online at bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Street, portlandmuseum.org.

Portland Observatory, 138 Congress St., open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday, last entry at 5 p.m. Access by pre-purchased, timed tickets only, tickettailor.com/events/greaterportlandlandmarks/527616.

Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, guided tours inside the historic house every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 1. Tickets must be pre-purchased at tatehouse.org; $15 adults, $12 seniors, $7 age 12 and under.

Music

317 Main Community Center Summer Concert Series, Railroad Square Pavilion, Yarmouth, 7 p.m. Aug. 5, 26 and Sept. 23.

“A Message From Far Away,” Portland public art celebration, Aug. 4 and 5. Free, portlandovations.org/event/a-message-from-far-away.

Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport Summer Concert Series, 2 p.m. Aug. 8, free; 1 p.m. Aug. 14, $20-$50, and noon Sept. 5, $20-$50. Parking lot behind Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. freeportartsandculture.org.

Bowdoin International Music Festival, streaming through Aug. 6, bowdoinfestival.org.

Darlin’ Corey, 6 p.m. first Friday of the month August through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Evening Concerts in Royal River Park, Yarmouth, 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 18. Performances are free, snacks available for purchase, yarmouthcommunityservices.org/summer-arts-series.

Gazebo Concerts in Library Park, 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Aug. 31, 890 Washington St., Bath, visitbath.com/events/summer-concert-series.

Music on the Mall, 6 p.m. Wednesdays to Sept. 1, Brunswick Town Mall. Free.

The Stars of MSMT, Aug. 4 and 5, Maine State Music Theatre performers at Pickard Theater, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, msmt.org.

Summer Sunsets LIVE, 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays through Sept. 10, Thompson’s Point, Portland. Variety of live music, food trucks, games, brews, thompsonspoint.com/the-calendar/#sunsets.

Waterfront Park Concert Series, 6 p.m. Saturdays to Aug. 28, 61 Commercial St., Bath, visitbath.com/events/summer-concert-series.

Western Promenade Sunset Concert Series, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and 11 at Western Promenade Park (West End), Portland. Free. friendsofwesternprom.org/sunset-concert-events.

Wolfe’s Neck Center, live music noon-4 p.m. second Thursday of the month and third Saturday through September at the tent in front of the Little River Farmhouse in Freeport.

Thursday 8/5

Fiddle and Piano Music, 2 p.m., Chebeague School, 14 School House Road, Chebeague Island. Music from Scotland and Cape Breton. Free, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Yellow Brick Road – Concerts in the Park, 6:30 p.m., Scarborough Memorial Park. scarboroughcommunitychamber.com/concerts-in-the-park/.

Karaoke, 10 p.m., Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland.

Saturday 8/7

The New Motif, 9 p.m., doors at 8 p.m., 21-plus show. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 in advance, $12 day of show. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Friday 8/13

Feminist Counterpoint: Moon Music, 7:30 p.m., presented by Space Gallery at Popham State Park, 711 Popham Road, Phippsburg. $0-$40, pay-what-you-can. space538.org/event/moon-music/.

Amanda Tubbs & Friends present The Music of Lady Gaga, 9 p.m., doors at 8 p.m., 21-plus show. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 in advance, $15 day of show. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Saturday 8/14

Xander Nelson + Don’t Panic + We Demand Parachutes, 9 p.m., doors at 8 p.m., 21-plus show. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $8 in advance, $10 day of show. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Ongoing

Cadenza, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, livestream via Facebook. $18-$20. Visit cadenzafreeport.com/shows for schedule and Eventbrite ticket links.

DaPonte String Quartet, digital content posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on YouTube.

Irish Night at Blue, 8 p.m. Wednesdays via Facebook Live. portcityblue.com.

Jazz Sesh Facebook Group hosted by Blue at 9 p.m. Tuesdays, portcityblue.com.

Out of the Blue livestreaming series by Port City Blue. Various dates. portcityblue.com.

State Theatre of Portland livestreaming shows via Facebook, statetheatreportland.com.

Theater

“Apollo to the Moon,” various dates and show times through August, Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $10, some shows pay-what-you-can. kitetails.org.

“Leaving Iowa,” 7 p.m. Aug. 6-8, Centennial Hall, Harpswell Neck Road. Presented by Harpswell Community Theater, $10-$15.

“Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical Show,” Aug. 6-29, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, portlandstage.org.

“Signed, Abigail R.,” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7-8, St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St, Portland. Adults $10 advance, $13 door; students/seniors $6 advance, $9 door. stlawrencearts.org/calendar/signed-abigail-r/.

Thursday 8/5

“Beauty and the Beast,” 2:30 p.m., Maine State Music Theatre, 22 Elm St., Brunswick, sensory-friendly performance of Theatre for Young Audiences designed for families with children with autism or other sensory sensitivities. Free, but reservations required at msmt.org, 725-8769.

New England’s Funniest Comedian: Semi-Finals, 8 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $10, auramaine.com.

Ongoing

Stroudwater Comedy Series, 7-10 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 4 Thompson’s Point, Portland. $10, reservations required through eventbrite.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: