Am I the only one who’s aghast that, in America, we have billionaires building spaceships for amusement rides? Let that sink in for a minute.
I’m convinced that, in America, everything wrong can be explained if you just follow the money! Health care bills cause the most bankruptcies in America, but the wealthy have so much money they compete with NASA!
Paul Millard
Kennebunk
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record Opinion
The Conversation: Male fertility declining, environmental toxins could be a culprit
-
Times Record Opinion
Michael Reagan: Trump’s endorsements can hurt GOP
-
Food
Eat & Run: Great Wave Sushi adds flare to raw fish
-
Schools and Education
Maine schools weigh masks, vaccines and pooled testing for fall return
-
Do This
Got Tix: Where to find tickets to upcoming shows
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.