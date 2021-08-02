Am I the only one who’s aghast that, in America, we have billionaires building spaceships for amusement rides? Let that sink in for a minute.

I’m convinced that, in America, everything wrong can be explained if you just follow the money! Health care bills cause the most bankruptcies in America, but the wealthy have so much money they compete with NASA!

Paul Millard

Kennebunk

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: