Am I the only one who’s aghast that, in America, we have billionaires building spaceships for amusement rides? Let that sink in for a minute.

I’m convinced that, in America, everything wrong can be explained if you just follow the money! Health care bills cause the most bankruptcies in America, but the wealthy have so much money they compete with NASA!

Paul Millard
Kennebunk

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles