Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Thur.  8/5  5 p.m.  Parks Commission

Mon.  8/9  3 p.m.  Fish Pier Authority

Tues.  8/10  8 a.m.  Legislative/Nominating Committee

Tues.  8/10  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Tues.  8/10  6 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting

Wed.  8/11  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  8/11  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles