Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Thur. 8/5 5 p.m. Parks Commission
Mon. 8/9 3 p.m. Fish Pier Authority
Tues. 8/10 8 a.m. Legislative/Nominating Committee
Tues. 8/10 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Tues. 8/10 6 p.m. Planning Board Meeting
Wed. 8/11 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 8/11 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
