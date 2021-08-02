Explore Mill Brook Preserve

Dawn to dusk daily. Southern trailhead on Perry Court, Westbrook. mainetrailfinder.com

If there’s one thing that Maine has a lot of it’s walking and hiking trails, and this week we’re shining a light on the Mill Brook Preserve trail system in Westbrook. You’ll find 120 acres of forested land that will make you feel that you’re peacefully in the middle of nowhere. The system has four trailheads, and you can find details on all of them on mainetrailfinder.com. Should you opt for the Southern one, you can follow a path up the river on one side and back down the other, with scenic spots to have lunch or just sit, think and breathe.

Yoga in the Park

8 a.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. Sunday. Through Sept. 3. Discovery Park at L.L. Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport, free. llbean.com

You might have to bend over backwards if you want to start your day off on an om-some, note but you’ll be happy about it. Just head to L.L. Bean’s Discovery Park for free yoga classes that happen six mornings a week. From the lotus position to downward dog, you’ll strike a pose, there’s nothing to it. The classes are open to all levels. Just bring a mat and blocks if you have them.

Soul Slinger & Guests

5-8 p.m. Friday. Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. creativeportland.com

Portland’s First Friday Art Walk has started up again, meaning that Congress Street will be alive and vibrant as many galleries and other businesses stay open later. You can also always count on a variety of street performers and vendors to sweeten the stroll. Be sure to include a stop outside the Portland Public Library’s atrium where you’ll be able to see the group exhibition “Good Days” curated by local multimedia artist Hi Tiger. You can also catch a DJ set by Soul Slinger who founded Liquid Sky Design, a New York City rave emporium that served as a center of dance music culture, art and design in the early ’90s. He’ll be joined local guests Nic (Nicotine) Edwards and Hi Tiger, and the music will be piped out onto Congress Street and Monument Square.

‘Signed, Abigail R’

7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $13 at the door, $6 in advance, $9 at the door for seniors. stlawrencearts.org

St. Lawrence Arts is thrilled to present its first live event since last year’s lockdown. “Signed, Abigail R” is a new play by Portland playwright Emma Hersey Powers. The story centers on the aftermath of a high school party during which sisters Abigail and Stella experience an unspeakable tragedy. Turmoil, grief and emotional landmines are navigated in what will surely be a riveting show.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: