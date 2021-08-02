Craft fair and sale – Saturday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on the lawn at the Tory Hill Meetinghouse, intersection routes 202 and 112, Buxton. A wide variety of tables will be showing and selling crafts and/or slightly used lawn sale items. This event is in conjunction with Dorcas Fest/Community Day. The church will sell hot dogs, chips, drinks and salad.

Yard sale – Friday, Aug. 13, 3-6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Masks requested.

