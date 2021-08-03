Thank you to the members of the Rolling Thunder motorcycle club, who rode their motorcycles around the Scarborough Veterans Home recently for the July 24 Ride for the Homes event.
I don’t know if the club members realize how great that was. My dad just moved there. When they rode by, his eyes welled up with tears. That’s coming from a man who doesn’t cry. It meant a lot.
Martha Huestis
Kennebunkport
