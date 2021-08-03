Yvette Marie Griffin 1921 – 2021 SCARBOROUGH – Yvette M. Griffin, 100, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Scarborough. She was born July 16, 1921 in Brunswick to Andrew J. and Irma (Richard) Wilson. Yvette attended St. John’s school in Brunswick and also attended New Hampshire College for two years. She was married in Brunswick, Jan. 7, 1942 to Jasper A. Griffin. Mrs. Griffin was employed in the accounting office at Brunswick Naval Air Station for 23 years. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and crafts. Yvette was predeceased by her husband, Jasper A. Griffin; a daughter, Mary Levasseur; three brothers, Andrew, Robert and Roland Wilson, four sisters, Jacqueline Hammond, Pauline Paradis, Harriette Lentino and Joan Douglas. She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Voisine of Windham, and Theresa Griffin-Rossi of Jensen Beach, Fla.; a sister, Theresa Gagne of Waterville; six grandchildren; numerous great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. With respect to Yvette’s request there will be no public services. Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to the Cundy’s Harbor Volunteer Fire and Rescue 837 Cundy’s Harbor Rd. Cundy’s Harbor Harpswell, ME 04079

