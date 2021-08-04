Going to miss the caring Kennebunk community

To the editor,

Unfortunately, I am moving from this wonderful town which has been so good to me. I have loved every minute of my six years here. My reason for moving is to be closer to my children and grandchildren.

When I decided to move, I asked myself what would I miss if I moved and first and foremost it would be working with the Kennebunk Police Department as a VIP, specifically, with Officer Candice Simeoni. When I initially wanted to sign up for this volunteer position, I did not realize how intense the program and training would be, but Officer Simeoni and the Kennebunk Police Department wanted to make sure that we were properly trained and ready for the tasks at hand.

My reason for this correspondence is to say how fortunate the citizens of this town are to have a police force who “have your back” but mostly to say how lucky the elders in Kennebunk are to have Officer Candice Simeoni constantly looking out for your welfare.

I only wish my parents would have had someone like Candice in their corner in Texas as they were scammed repeatedly and lost a lot of money. Officer Simeoni really cares about our elders and does everything in her power to watch over them and it is a very big job.

When the pandemic hit, Officer Simeoni was worried about elders being shut in and having loneliness overcome them. She made sure to reach out and ask people to be pen pals or phone buddies. I was given a “young” lady who I have called every day for a year and a half. This woman has nobody and we have become great friends.

She tells me every time I call how much she looks forward to my calls. The conversations don’t change that much since they are so frequent, but they mean a lot to her. Through these daily welfare checks I was able to avoid a bad outcome when she had a mishap in her home.

Officer Simeoni knows how to serve and protect and I am so delighted that I will be able to keep my volunteer position when I move. I guess I don’t have to miss the department after all and can focus on my wonderful neighbors.

Lannie Foster

Kennebunk

Speaking of apologies

To the editor,

This is in response to the letter from Marie Louise St. Onge in the July 30, 2021, Kennebunk Post:

Speaking of apologies, all of the businesses that were burned down and looted in mostly Democrat run cities and states, which Democrats did nothing to stop, are still waiting for an apology from the Democrat Party. Many of these businesses were black owned and were the businesses frequented by black residents. This was not a Summer of Love as claimed by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin.

So, Marie Louise St. Onge, I am so sorry if Paul LePage hurt your feelings by his words, but put yourself in the shoes of the businesses owners and residents who lost everything to peaceful demonstrators.

Susan Kamuda

Arundel

