NEW HIRES

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, based in Waterville, has welcomed Brandi Meisner as its new vice president of operations. This is a new position for the chamber, with plans for Meisner to focus on member growth and retention, marketing, social media and website development. A graduate of Skowhegan High School, she went on to study locally at Thomas College, earning her bachelor’s degree in business management and master’s degree in business. Meisner formerly served as community banker for Skowhegan Savings Bank and lives in Skowhegan with her husband and daughter.

The Natural Resources Council of Maine has hired two additions to its climate and clean-energy team to help accelerate Maine’s leadership in building a clean-energy economy and tackle climate change. Rebecca Schultz has been named a senior advocate. She worked as an environmental protection specialist at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Air and Radiation, managing international capacity-building efforts to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. Schultz has also worked for a regulatory assistance project on renewable energy, energy efficiency and air quality initiatives based in Beijing, China. Jack Shapiro is the new climate and clean energy director. Shapiro worked for six years at Organizing for Action, managing advocacy campaigns on federal climate and other policy issues, including as deputy climate campaigns manager. He served four years in the administration of former President Obama, including at the White House Council on Environmental Quality as deputy associate director for policy outreach.

Portland fintech firm Constant has added Jake Fowler as vice president of partnerships, financial services. Fowler most recently served as assistant vice president of associate memberships at the Consumer Bankers Association, where he managed relationships with non-bank members and served as liaison to the small business banking committee. In his new role, Fowler will work with the company’s existing industry partners and identify new opportunities to help drive growth and rapid expansion.

OTELCO has hired several new employees in its New Gloucester office:

Bryan Pahigian joins as a marketing coordinator. He has a bachelor’s degree in sports management from the University of Southern Maine and 10 years of experience working with the Portland Sea Dogs in the ticket office department. Pahigian lives in Cumberland Center.

Matthew Valcancick has been hired as a digital content strategist. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Husson University and an associate’s degree in marketing from Great Bay Community College. He previously worked as a project and marketing manager for Mobile Video & Photography.

John Roberto joins as a field installation and maintenance manager. He spent 15 years working for Comcast and has an associate’s degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University. Roberto lives in New Gloucester.

Robert Fogg joins as a facilities and inventory supervisor. Fogg spent four years in the U.S. Navy, has over 31 years of telecom experience and previously worked for Consolidated Communications. He lives in Lewiston.

PROMOTIONS

Paige Domine, project management specialist, has been appointed manager of qualitative research services at Digital Research Inc. in Portland. She will manage the firm’s focus group facility, including recruiting activities and its OpinionWise panel of Maine consumers. She relocated to Maine from New York City, where she worked as a fashion photography agent and production manager. Domine is a Kennebunkport native and received her bachelor’s degree from New York University.

Portland-based Diversified Communications has promoted Whit Mitchell to chief financial officer. He joined Diversified in 2013, served as corporate vice president of finance since 2018 and has since taken thoughtful steps to ensure the continued health and prosperity of the company. Most recently, Mitchell’s leadership was a critical part of Diversified overcoming challenges related to the pandemic.

Casco Bay Wealth Advisors has announced that Erin Chenard has passed the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Series 6 industry exam which covers mutual funds, variable annuities, securities, tax regulations, retirement plans and insurance products. She has been promoted to a client service manager.

Sebago Technics has announced the following promotions and achievements within its survey/geomatics team: Jacob Bartlett has been promoted to survey operations manager. Bartlett has assumed responsibilities for project scheduling, crew assignment and coordination throughout the company. Josh Eon has been designated project surveyor and chief drone pilot. Eon is responsible for oversight of all drone pilots, flight operations, standards and procedures. Justin Brown recently achieved licensure and has been promoted to project surveyor. Brown will develop in his role of survey project management and professional land surveyor, while also continuing to lead field surveys. Rich Stone has been elevated to geomatics/virtual design and construction coordinator. Stone will oversee all 3-D modeling/graphics services including development and maintenance of modeling processes and standards, training and coordination of modeling personnel, and support of 3-D construction conformance services. Jeff Broumas recently passed his Land Surveying Industry Certification exam and has been elevated to senior surveyor.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Portland’s The Telling Room welcomes four new members to the board of directors this summer and to announce new officers to the board’s leadership team. Moises “Mo” Nuñez, Catherine Richards, Laura Shen and Bob Zager joined the board as The Telling Room entered its new fiscal year. Three current board members were promoted to officers: Anya Endsley as the incoming board president, Chelsea H. B. DeLorme as vice president and Ninette Irabaruta as secretary.

AWARDS & HONORS

Sevee & Maher Engineers Inc. announced senior hydrogeologist Bruce Fowler has received a patent for new technology that reduces clogging in water relief wells, such as those found at dams and hydropower facilities. The cost-effective technology promotes safety and saves facility owners and operators money by reducing the need for well maintenance. Fowler, a principal at the firm, invented the relief well restoration systems and methods to address recurring clogging issues experienced by some of the firm’s clients.

