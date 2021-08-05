Buxton Notes: Aug. 5

Housing development subject of DEP review
Dearborn Family, LLC, will hold a public meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road, for a 25-lot subdivision proposed off Waterman Road.
Bill Thompson of BH2M in Gorham is the project manager for Grove Hill, a cluster development on 174 acres. High-end, single-family houses will be built on lots between 2 and 5 acres and each house will have 200 feet of road frontage. The project will be served by septic systems and drilled wells, and plans call for 92 acres of the site to remain open space.
