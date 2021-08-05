At the Oasis community infirmary in Sherbrooke, Canada, on Thursday July 8, 2021, Brother Guy Goulet passed away at the age of 91 years and one month, including 74 years of religious life.
He worked in Canada, in Madagascar , England, and Australia.
The date and place of the celebration of the funeral remain to be determined. His ashes will be placed in the Sherbrooke community cemetery.
Besides the members of the community, Brother Guy Goulet will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, Doris Lacourse (late Benoît) and Jeannine Nadeau (late Normand), cousins as well as nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Armand, Lucien, sc, René (late Rachel Nadeau), Hervé, sc, Renald (late Annette Roy), Léo (late Pauline Bélanger), Lorraine (late Robert Boissonneault), Benoît , (Doris Lacourse), Normand (Jeannine Nadeau) and Rachelle. He also leaves behind a lifelong friend, Robert Hodge, from Biddeford, Maine.
There will be a celebration of Brother Guy Goulet’s life on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. at St. Brendan’s Church in Biddeford Pool, Maine. All are welcome to come and join in this celebration.
1930 – 2021
26-05-1930 15-08-1947 15-08-1953
CURRICULUM VITAE
Born in Biddeford, Maine, U.S.A. First profession in Arthabaska Perpetual profession in Arthabaska
1947 Winthrop, scholastic
1949 Sherbrooke, Sacré-Cœur, teacher 1951 Richmond, Sacré-Cœur, teacher
1953 Sherbrooke, St-Jean-Baptiste, teacher
1955 Antananarivo, Madagascar, ESCA, teacher
1956 Fort-Dauphin, Madagascar, teacher
1958 Princeville, teacher
1959 Victoriaville, College, teacher
1960 St-Anicet, Second novitiate, resourcing
1961 Asbestos (January). Arthabaska, juniorate, auxiliary
1962 Sherbrooke, St-Jean-Baptiste, teacher
1966 Albano, Italy, Grand novitiate, resourcing
1967 Braybrooke, Australia, teacher
1980 Watling, England, St-Alban’s, teacher
1982 Renewal, USA, Sangre de Christo
1983 Berwick, Australia
1985 Braybrook, Australia
1988 Arthabaska, College and Prov. House, Librarian 2014 Sherbrooke, Seniors, Oasis
07-08-2021 Death at the Oasis of Sherbrooke
