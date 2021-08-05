SACO — Over 90 police officers from six New England states converged on Thornton Academy in Saco last week to take part in a two-day training exercise in de-escalating situations involving mental health crisis.

Saco Police Chief Jack Clements invited the Police Executive Research Forum, a nonprofit based in Washington D.C., to deliver the train-the-trainer event based on methods learned from police in Scotland and evaluated by the University of Cincinnati.

“Law enforcement in general in Maine have done a very good job,” said Clements. “If we can give them just a few extra tools, a little extra training… if we can impact even a few calls with a positive outcome, it’s worth it.”

Officers first learned the methodology, then put it to the test in simulated exercises held around the school.

Thornton Academy, a private middle and high school, periodically hosts law enforcement training exercises for local and regional agencies.

“Making the Thornton Academy campus available for police training is another important way we strive to partner with our community and local law enforcement,” said Director of Campus Safety Jim Trask.

