MONTREAL — Canada’s French speaking province of Quebec plans to impose a vaccine passport following a recent rise in coronavirus infections.

Premier François Legault says the province is on the cusp of a fourth wave and the health minister will announce details in the coming days about how the system will work and when it will begin.

He says “certain privileges” will be extended to people who are fully vaccinated. The government had said it would wait until September to start requiring people in Quebec to show proof of vaccination to access nonessential services in the province where coronavirus transmission is high.

Quebec health officials have reported an average of 160 new daily cases in the past seven days, compared to an average of 74 the previous week. About 87% of eligible people in Quebec have been vaccinated with one dose and 67% are fully vaccinated.

Ontario, Canada’s largest province, says it won’t introduce a passport system.

