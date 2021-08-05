TENNIS

Roger Federer pulled out of the upcoming hard-court tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati on Thursday, citing lingering issues with his surgically repaired knee and shedding doubt on his status for the U.S. Open.

The withdrawals by Federer, who turns 40 on Sunday, were announced separately by the two events. This news follows the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s decision to sit out the Tokyo Olympics after he said he “experienced a setback” with his knee during the grass-court season. Federer has not competed since losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz on July 8.

Play begins at Toronto on Monday, and at Cincinnati on Aug. 16. They traditionally are the two primary tuneups ahead of the U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tournament and scheduled to begin Aug. 30 in New York.

Federer is a seven-time champion in Cincinnati and has won two titles in Canada.

Federer had two operations on his right knee in 2020 and went more than a full year between matches. He returned to Grand Slam action at the French Open in late May and then pulled out of that tournament after three victories, saying he wanted to be rested and ready for the grass circuit – especially Wimbledon.

BASKETBALL

NBA: All-Star forward Julius Randle has agreed to a four-year, $117 million extension with the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no deals can be signed before Friday at noon Eastern time.

The 6-foot-8 Randle could have become a free agent after next season. The new deal takes effect following next season and brings his contract’s total value to five years and $140 million. Randle earned the new deal by leading the Knicks to the playoffs in his best season. He set a career high by scoring 24.1 points per game and matched his high by averaging 10.2 rebounds in his seventh season.

Randle also set career highs with 6.0 assists per game and his 41% shooting on 3-pointers. He was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player.

The agreement with Randle is the Knicks’ second deal with an All-Star to be disclosed in two days. On Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the situation said four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker will sign with the Knicks after agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Walker was born in the Bronx. The 31-year-old Walker is owed nearly $74 million for the next two seasons, including a $37.6 million option that he held for 2022-23. He never played for the Thunder, who acquired him in a trade with Boston in June in the deal that sent Al Horford back to the Celtics.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Notre Dame and Navy will play their 2024 football game at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands sports complex.

The schools announced the agreement Thursday for the Oct. 26 game. This will mark the eighth time the sports complex has hosted a Navy-Notre Dame game and the first since 2010, when Navy defeated the Irish 35-17. The Navy-Notre Dame series was the longest continuous intersectional rivalry in college football – 93 consecutive years – before COVID-19 forced a cancellation in 2020. The two schools will play on Nov. 6 in South Bend, Indiana.

• The Southeastern Conference extended the contract of Commissioner Greg Sankey, whose league is set to grab even more prominence and wealth with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas. The league announced the extension through 2026 on Thursday, five days after the two traditional football powers accepted invitations to join the SEC starting in 2025, if not earlier.

The league’s presidents and chancellors approved the extension for the 57-year-old Sankey, who became the SEC’s eighth commissioner in 2015. His previous deal was through 2023. The league didn’t disclose financial terms.

• Robert Griffin III has not totally shut the door on his NFL career but he is taking the next step toward his future beyond the playing field.

The Heisman Trophy winner and former Pro Bowl quarterback has signed a multiyear deal with ESPN to be a college football and NFL analyst. Griffin will be in the booth for a college football game on either ESPN or ABC and will also contribute to ESPN’s studio coverage, including during the College Football Playoff and Super Bowl.

The deal allows Griffin to seek a playing opportunity with a team if one arises.

Griffin was a guest analyst on “NFL Live” in 2017, a year when he didn’t play. He signed with Baltimore in 2018 and was there for three seasons after previous stops in Washington (2012-15) and Cleveland (2016). He had successful auditions with ESPN and Fox this spring and was sought by both networks. Griffin acknowledged the past couple of months have been crazy between deciding his future and keeping an eye on NFL free agency moves.

SOCCER

RACISM ARRESTS: British police said Thursday they have made 11 arrests in connection with the online racial abuse of England soccer players following their team’s loss to Italy in the final of the European Championship last month. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka endured a barrage of abuse after they missed penalties in England’s shootout defeat at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 11.

The U.K. Football Policing Unit said it has requested data from social media companies to advance its investigation and has passed on information to local police forces, which so far have arrested 11 people on suspicion of a number of offenses, including malicious communications.

“There are people out there who believe they can hide behind a social media profile and get away with posting such abhorrent comments,” Cheshire Chief Constable Mark Roberts, who leads soccer policing for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said. “They need to think again.”

The unit said that of the 207 criminal social media posts identified, 123 accounts belong to individuals outside the U.K. and their details are being shared with the relevant countries. It added that it is waiting for information on another 50 account holders.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous